  • Tuesday, 6th September, 2022

NANS Urges Buhari to Resolve ASUU Strike

Nigeria | 2 mins ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to as a matter of urgency, resolve the lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike by personally brokering a meeting with the union.

President of NANS, Mr. Usman Barambu, made the call while addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja.

He  said the call became imperative after exhaustive deliberations and depositions on the state of the nation, state of campuses and the lingering dispute between ASUU and the federal government, which has affected the academic calendar of all  public universities for the past seven months.

He said, “The NANS call on President Muhammad Buhari GCFR to as a matter of urgency to use his fatherly intervention to resolve the lingering ASUU Strike by personally brokering a meeting with ASUU.”

Also, reading a communique issued at the end of NANS  convention, Chairman of Communique Drafting Committee, Usman Ayuba, urged government to double its effort towards ensuring that education was given priority attention in terms of budgetary allocation  in order to meet the UNESCO standard and recommendation of setting aside 26% annual budget to education by developing countries.

The students’ body warned lecturers involved in the business of sex-for-marks to desist from their nefarious activities as Nigerian students would not hesitate to expose them and make them face the full wrath of the

“NANS call on lecturers involved in the business of sex-for-marks to desist from their nefarious activities and repent without further delay as Nigerian students would not hesitate to expose them and make them face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

