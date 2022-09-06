  • Tuesday, 6th September, 2022

Man City Not Banking on Haaland to Deliver Title

Sport | 1 min ago

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City cannot put all their Champions League title hopes on Erling Haaland.

The striker has made an incredible start to his career at Etihad Stadium, scoring 10 goals in just six games.

Haaland is seen by many as being the final piece of the jigsaw as City chase European glory, but Guardiola stressed the importance of the whole team.

“If we rely all on Erling’s shoulders, we don’t win the Champions League,” said the City boss.

“I understand everyone talks about Erling but I have three, four, five new players and it’s important they all settle.

“We don’t win just for Erling and don’t lose just for Erling. He has a special quality and might be able to solve some problems.

“But]if we don’t play good we aren’t going to win games.”

Manchester City are one of the favourites to win this season’s Champions League and they begin their campaign at Sevilla on Tuesday evening.

Guardiola is without defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker, who both did not travel because of minor injuries.

“John is not much,” said Guardiola.

“Kyle is not much too, but I don’t know if he will be ready for Saturday, or Dortmund or Wolves before the international break.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.