Korea Pledges to Help Nigeria Tackle its Power Supply Challenges

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

President of the Korea-Africa Foundation (KAF), Lyeo Woon-ki, has pledged his country’s collaboration in tackling Nigeria’s enormous energy challenges.

Woon-ki, who spoke when he led a delegation to the office of the Minister of State, Power, Mr Goddy Jeddy-Agba, said that since economic growth and energy sufficiency go together, the country was committed to help Nigeria in that respect.

KAF was established in June 2018 as an affiliation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Korea, with the mission of promoting partnership with the African continent in political, economic, cultural, academic and other various areas.

Woon-ki stated that the purpose of his visit was to familiarise with the ministry and to have an insight into the power sector in Nigeria with a view to exploring possible areas of partnership.

“I’m pleased to be in Nigeria to share what we do in the Korea/Africa Foundation. Since its establishment, we’ve been working with Africa diplomats to organise seminars, workshops and conferences to discuss issues affecting Africa.

“We’re particularly interested in working with your country to address her energy crisis. Energy is key to everything. All sectors depend on energy to thrive.

“ The major problems of some Africa countries is energy. So, we want to see how we can work more closely to tackle the problems, because every process to addressing energy challenges is important,” he stressed.

Along with Woon-ki were: KZM Young-Chae, South Korea Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms. Kim, Won-nyung, Director of Korea/Africa Foundation and Ms. Son Eunkyung, Second Secretary of South Korea embassy.

In his remarks, Jedy-Agba said that Nigeria was willing to explore areas of partnership with South Korea to address its energy problems.

Jedy-Agba said that learning from the Korean experience and seeking areas of cooperation to address the nation’s energy problems were areas that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari was willing to explore.

He explained that because Nigeria is committed to the United Nations’ plan to transform the global energy sector from fossil-based to zero carbon emissions by 2060, the current administration is investing heavily on renewable energy sector. “We are happy to receive you to Nigeria. Nigeria is a great country and we are open to partnerships and cooperation that will help us improve in different sectors, “Jeddy-Agba noted.