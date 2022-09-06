Igbinedion Seeks FG’s Quick Completion of Benin-Auchi-Abuja Dual Carriage Way

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A Former Governor of Edo State, Mr. Lucky Igbinedion, has called on the federal government to complete the dualisation of the Benin-Auchi-Abuja, Highway which has been under construction since 2013 to save commuters from continuous hardships.

Igbinedion made this call yesterday at the commissioning of the South-south office of Intercontinental Paint in Benin City.

He said: “The best way an economy can develop is a partnership in which the government will provide the needed infrastructure to make the environment conducive for private businesses to flourish.

“Today people are suffering along the Benin-Auchi Road; people are spending one week on the road just to move from Benin to their destination. I want to appeal to the federal government to fix that road and save people who are traveling that road time and money.”

Earlier, the Founder and Managing Director of the Intercontinental Paint, Mr. Omoregie Aigbe, said that his company which is today worth over one $1million, started on the capital of N18,000 in 2006 when he produced two buckets of 20 litres paint and four buckets of four litres of paint that took him six months to sell.

Aigbe said: “I could not sell anything for six months. But a call came from Benin that Bob Izua (Mr. John Adun) wanted to buy paint and at the end of the bargaining, he bought paints worth N1.944 million and that changed the whole situation till date.

“Today we have our head office in Lagos. We have a branch in Uganda and very soon in the United States of America. Today, we are opening this branch that will serve the whole of South-south Nigeria.”

He said that his business philosophy has been to engage young Nigerians who are very competent and called on the government to create the enabling environment for young Nigerians to thrive within the country in order to check brain drain.

High point of the event was the opening of the edifice and awards given to Igbinedion and Adun.