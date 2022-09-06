Five People Die in Jigawa Boat Mishap





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

No fewer than five people have been confirmed dead in a boat mishap in Martaba village of Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The incident was confirmed in a statement signed by the Jigawa State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sale Tafida, through his Public Relations Officer, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, and made avaliable to journalists in Dutse yesterday.

According to the statement, September 2, at about 1900hrs, a locally made canoe conveying nine passengers was reported to have capsized.

It said the incident happened at Martaba village in Gwaram LGA of Jigawa State, while the passengers were returning home after attending Juma’at prayer.

On receipt of the report, the statement said a team of policemen was rushed to the scene.

It said four of the passengers- Barkeji, 60, and three others from Martaba village were, however, rescued alive.

“With the aid of local divers, five corpses were recovered. They are Lukateru, 60; Musa, 50; Sale, 50; Shuaibu, 60, and Dogo, 50, all of Darazau Herdsmen settlement camp in Bauchi State,” the statement said further

It said the corpses had been released to their relatives for burial, as the police commissioner condoled with the family and relatives of the deceased.