First Bank Hosts FMDA Quarterly Metting



First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced that it will host the Financial Markets Dealers Association’s (FMDA) quarterly meeting scheduled to be held in Lagos.

The event themed, “Nigeria Macroeconomic Developments and Outlook: IMF View,” will have its keynote address delivered by Ari Aisen, IMF Resident Representative for Nigeria.



In a statement issued by the Acting Executive Secretary, Mrs. Mary Gbegbaje, “The FMDA quarterly meeting serves as a platform for in-depth knowledge sharing, dissemination of information and fostering of business relationships of members in treasury market practice which consists of Treasurers, Analysts and other market players from insurance, pension funds, government and regulatory bodies in Nigeria. Participants at the event include delegates from all banks and invited guest and customers.”



According to Executive Director, Treasury, Financial Institutions & International Banking, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Ini Ebong, “At FirstBank, we are delighted to host the 2022 quarterly meeting of the Financial Markets Dealers Association of Nigeria (FMDA), a platform we consider pivotal to the continued growth of the financial market in the country.”