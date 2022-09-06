FCTA Demolishes Garden for Violation

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished Spotlight Garden Events and Recreation, Wuye District of Abuja for violating its park operation timeline policy. It revoked the park allocation granted the garden and also said the park allottee would be prosecuted.

The Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu, said the operator of the demolished garden had been served several notices, for continuously violating the policy.

He also noted that the AMMC acted after hoodlums attacked the garden last week and killed a security operative.

Shuaibu noted that the decision to demolish the garden immediately after the attack was to serve as deterrent to others who may want to violate the rules by jeopardising the lives of residents.

He stressed the FCTA was enforcing the 7pm close time for parks and gardens because of the peculiar security situation in the nation’s capital.

He also added that both the allottee and the operator of the garden would be prosecuted for the violation of the regulations leading to the attack and killing of the security officer.

“Just last week at a park, called spotlight Garden Events and Recreation in Wuye District, the operator flagrantly violated our closing time regulation by operating beyond 7:00pm. This attracted the activities of armed hoodlums who gunned down a gallant security officer in cold blood. This could have been avoided if they had complied with our regulations.

“The Park allottee and the operator will henceforth be prosecuted for the violation of the regulations and for creating the enabling environment that led to the death of an innocent citizen. Already the park operator has been arrested.”

“Hence, this allocation stands revoked and the site will be demolished and recovered by the Administration immediately,” Shuaibu said.

He said the action would serve as a warning to all park allottees and operators who deem it fit to arrogantly violate the laid down rules and regulations.