Fashola Inaugurates Governing Council of Federal School of Surveying

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has inaugurated the 7th governing council of the 114-year-old Federal School of Surveying (FSS), Oyo, with the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Abudulganiyu  Adebomehin as Chairman.

Head of Press and Public Relations of the SGoF office, Micheal Abu, in a statement noted that the developments was pursuant to Part 1, Section 2 of the FSS Act (No.19) of 25th June 1990.

It stressed that the event was witnessed by the President of the surveying regulatory body in Nigeria, Surveyor Council of Nigeria (SURCON), Clement Nwabiche and one of the early principals of the school, an octogenarian, Chief Benjamin Lala, among other dignitaries.

In his remarks, the SGoF who represented the minister said that with the expiration of the tenure of the 6th governing council, the federal government nominated some credible Nigerians cutting across relevant authorities, professions, and the country’s geopolitical zones to reflect its diversity to the board. In her address of welcome, the Rector of the school, Dr. Dupe Olayinka-Dosunmu disclosed that the last council had approved the proposed new name of the school as the Federal University of Geospatial Sciences and Environmental Technology.

