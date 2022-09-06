  • Tuesday, 6th September, 2022

FAAN Apologises to Family Involved in Escalator Incident at Lagos Airport

Nigeria | 39 mins ago

Chinedu Eze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has apologised to the family of a passenger who was involved in an escalator incident at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Saturday.

A statement signed by Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs. Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, also noted that FAAN would take part in the care for the injured passenger.

Hope-Ivbaze said: “With respect to the above mentioned incident, which occurred at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Saturday, September 3, 2022, the FAAN takes full responsibility for the unfortunate incident, and we hereby tender our apology to the family involved.

“Accordingly, we have also reached out to actively participate in the care for the injured.

“FAAN is reviewing the operating procedure for the equipment, to ensure that such sudden mechanical faults do not occur again.”

