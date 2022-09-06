Euracare Partners National Rugby League to Provide Healthcare Support



Ugo Aliogo



Nigeria’s leading health and wellness center, Euracare which is one of the top health centers operating in the country, with a specialist hospital and a state-of-the-art wellness facility, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to be the official healthcare partner for the Nigerian Rugby League Association (NRLA).

This partnership is designed to provide top-notch health care support for the Nigerian Rugby League Association in line with Euracare’s reputable track record as a hospital that has performed very unique procedures in Nigeria.

The Managing Director of Euracare, Mr. Pieter Slabberts, restated that Euracare is committed to delivering first-class healthcare services and with the full assurance that what is provided at Euracare is the same level of health care that is available in most developed countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Europe or Dubai. According to him, Euracare is known for treating procedures that naturally people travel out of the country for, and this is due to the level of world-class consultants that consult at Euracare, with Multi Specialists that ensure health services are provided without delays.

The Nigeria Rugby League Association (NRLA) is the official body for the promotion and development of rugby league in Nigeria, recognized by the International Rugby League (IRL), and European Rugby League (ERL). The Association has several competitions planned for Nigeria and this health support from a world-class hospital, Euracare, will ensure that the players get first-class health care service, says Mr. Slabberts.

Speaking on the partnership with Euracare, Ade Adebisi who is the Vice Chairman and General Manager of the Nigerian Rugby League said that the NRLA was established in 2018 with a vision to grow the country’s rugby league active clubs membership and to create teams for every age group and gender in Nigeria. He noted that the league is currently ranked number 1 in Africa and 27 in the world by the IRL.

“To us, this sport is definitely bigger than a game as it is also about shared joys, passions, commitments, a way to foster unity, build communities, and most especially impact and change lives, especially in Nigeria where opportunities are limited for a majority of the youths.

“Just recently, the NRLA has signed a joint partnership with Super League Club Hull FC, to create a Talent Academy which will tie into the existing Centre of Excellence programme. The main objective is to create an all-inclusive (boys and girls) Academy in Nigeria.

Nigeria rugby league will be playing in the upcoming Middle East and Africa championship taking place in Ghana on September 27th to October 2nd. The competition is a pre-world Cup qualification for France 2025, Adebisi said.