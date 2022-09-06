Enabling Global Demand for African Food Enhancers – Kojo Brifo

By Kojo Brifo

The continuously changing consumer taste and preference for food, as well as eating habits to achieve a healthy lifestyle, has seen the African food and beverage industry evolve, using innovative techniques to keep up with demand. Food enhancers are basically additives that play a major role in elevating the taste experience of consumers. Enhancers are prepared to be concentrated to add an extra dimension to food by intensifying its flavor.

Another importance of food enhancers is that they help preserve the flavor of perishable foods, as they tend to gradually lose flavor due to processing and preserving. Changing the taste of existing food and beverage products and creating a new food or beverage product is usually made easier with food enhancers.

In the past few years, the global flavor enhancer market has witnessed steady growth. The market can be categorized by type, form, and application. Based on type, the global flavor enhancer market is categorized into glutamates, acidulants, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, yeast extracts, and others (sweetness enhancers and nucleotides). Glutamates are largely used as flavor enhancers to improve the umami taste in savory foods. By form, the market has been bifurcated into powder, liquid, and semi-liquid. Powdered flavor enhancers account for the largest share of the market. By application, the market is divided into processed & convenience foods, beverages, meat & fish products, and others (bakery, dairy, confectionery products, and condiments). The processed & convenience foods segment accounted for the highest market share in 2016.

According to Allied Market Research, the global flavor market was valued at $12.71 billion, with the Asia-Pacific region being the largest revenue contributor and having the fastest-growing food flavor and enhancer market. Markets and Markets research estimates the value of the global flavor enhancer market at $7.75 billion. The market growth in the Asia-Pacific region was mainly driven by the growth of the food and beverage industry in major Asian economies such as China and India. The US, China, Germany, and the UK have been identified as top consumers of flavors and enhancers.

Africa’s food flavor and enhancer market can be classified into 3 parts, namely by type, application, and geography. Furthermore, flavors by type are categorized into natural flavors, synthetic flavors, natural identical flavors, and enhancers. Flavor by application is categorized into bakery & confectionery (savory , beverages, and dairy products). Synthetic flavors dominated the flavor market in 2020 and are expected to continue leading the pack in the coming year. The increasing use of synthetic flavors in juices and aerated drinks is driving the growth of the synthetic flavor segment. Based on flavor by application, the bakery & confectionery segment led the pack in 2020, and this performance is expected to extend into the coming years. By geography, the African food flavor and enhancer market spans South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia.

The African food flavor and enhancer market in 2021, as reported by Global Market Insights (GMI), was valued at $0.42 billion, which is less than 1% of the global market. This means that Africa still has enough space for growth. Synthetic flavor was valued at $0.25 billion, accounting for 59.5% of the total market, while natural flavor was valued at $0.17 billion, accounting for 40.5% of the total market share.

The modernization of consumer taste and nutritional needs has made food and beverage makers focus on providing high-quality products with unique flavors. Also, the growing awareness of the need to eat healthily has prompted food and beverage manufacturers to provide healthy meals, enhancing them with high-quality enhancers to provide memorable top-notch flavor and taste for their consumers.

Many food and beverage makers have added products with natural flavors to their product line as some consumers frown at synthetic flavors due to their health implications. Natural flavors are pure extracts of raw produce that are free from gluten and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). However, natural flavors are less stable, so hence products with natural flavors have a reduced shelf life.

The African food flavor and enhancer market has continued to attract foreign investors, who want to grow their global presence and reach while supporting the growth of the African food and beverage industry. Their presence has increased competition within the flavor and enhancer market. Major foreign players in the African food flavor and enhancer market are Symrise AG, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), and Kerry Group, amongst others.

The major challenge faced in Africa’s flavor and enhancer market is the inability of global houses to design flavors for Africa due to a lack of consumer insights. Unfortunately, most flavor houses, especially the non-local companies do not have boots on the ground to understand the flavor market in Africa and have to develop solutions based on secondary research.

The Drivers

There are specific components driving the growth of Africa’s food enhancer industry and there are:

Rising urbanization: The growing relocation to urban areas has led to an increase in income and a significant growth in the middle class. Urban consumers require high-quality food; thus, this provides a growth boost for the food enhancer sector.

There is a growing demand for convenience and ready-to-eat food: A rising working population and busy schedules have led to an increasing demand for quick and ready-to-eat meals, thus leading to the growing consumption of processed foods. Increased consumption of processed foods has bolstered growth in the food enhancer market.

Evolving tastes and preferences of consumers: The growing health awareness has led to increasing demand for organic and fortified meals. Organic meals have strictly natural flavors and enhancers, while fortified meals have micronutrients added to them to improve their nutritional composition. Consumers are becoming more conscious of what they put into their bodies. This preference has created a market for food and beverage companies that can produce organic and fortified meals while still catering to the taste buds of the consumer.

A booming tourism and hospitality sector: Africa has beautiful natural scenery and it serves as a sight attraction for tourists. A booming tourism industry translates to a booming hospitality sector, which has a spillover effect on the food and beverage industry. In a bid to further showcase African culture through food in a modernized way, food enhancers are utilized. This also drives the growth of the market higher.

Increasing demand for new flavors: Increasing demand for new and innovative flavors opens new frontiers for food and beverage makers, thus driving the growth of the food flavor and enhancer sector.

The African food enhancer market has grown to become appealing to international players: Foreign investors have continued to invest in the market to grow their global footprint while simultaneously supporting the growth of the African industry. For example, Symrise AG, a German firm, also set up application labs in Nigeria, and has partnered with a West African flavor manufacturer, Freddy Hirsch Nigeria. Other operators such as International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., an American company, are following suit by established a facility in South Africa.

Technology adoption: This has made it possible to meet the ever-evolving taste and nutritional demands of consumers. The use of advanced technologies helps to achieve the goal of creating cutting-edge and novel tastes in food and drinks while also meeting the nutritional requirements of consumers. The heavy investment in research and development (R&D) activities are supporting the growth of the sector.

Understanding African Enhancers

Understanding where sources of free glutamic acid, 5-inosinate, and 5-guanylate reside in various foods is key to maximizing flavor potential. Since time immemorial, food professionals have been harnessing the power of umami-rich foods such as MSG to create dishes that excite one of the five fundamental tastes and produce deep, rich flavor profiles. The difference today is that people are the beneficiaries of a greater scientific understanding of umami and its specific role in flavor development.

The fifth taste, called umami, has naturally existed in African dishes. They add a natural meaty taste to a dish. Umami is the taste quality associated with several amino acids, especially the amino acid L-glutamate. High levels of glutamate are present in many protein-rich foods, including meats and cheeses, and vegetables such as mushrooms, peas, and tomatoes.

Glutamic acid occurs naturally in foods. African mushrooms have demonstrated flavor-enhancing properties, particularly when combined with ground meat. It turns out to even double the impact of umami. In addition to this, mushrooms add an earthiness to food, creating a deep, savory tone that is pleasing to the consumer. Roasted mushrooms intensify flavors and provide consistency to food.

Crayfish and stockfish are the most popular and are used in most soups. They also elicit a unique umami taste in foods. Today, we have seen it being used in Jollof and other non-fish cuisines to create a yummy taste. The umami synergy is intensified by cooking, either by smoking or roasting. These cooking techniques further breakdown the amino acids, boosting the umami taste even more.

Fermentation is an important way to process and preserve fish. It also gives a unique flavor that boosts the overall flavor of dishes. Most fermentation techniques include salting and drying. In Ghana, we have a lanhouin-like fermented fish called Momoni. It yields a strong aromatic compound and is used in soups, especially palava (spinach sauce) and egg sauces.

Natural fermentation creates other forms of products that add uniqueness to food. Certain protein fermentations are responsible for degrading the protein amino acids. When fermented, locust bean undergoes protein degradation, resulting in the production of these natural enhancers (free amino acids), which are used in the majority of African soups and sauces. The flavor released is related to the time and temperature of the fermentation—producing a mild to pungent flavor elevation. The various degrees of fermented locust bean include:

Iru were (Slightly fermented) – Used in Okra soup, Vegetable soup (Mostly Yorubas use this)

Iru Pete (More fermented than iru were) – Used in Ewedu -Jute soup (Mostly Yorubas also)

Ogiri (Most fermented) – Used in Ofe onugbu, and most Igbo soups

Dawadawa (Very fermented) – Used in soups like Egusi soups, bitter leaf soup, and alefu.

Okpei (Very fermented different shape to dawadawa) – Used in Igbo soups (Egusi, Oil bean soup)

From Nigeria to Senegal, locust bean is commonly used to flavor soups and stews, and it is known as Iru (Yoruba), Dadawa (Hausa), Ogiri (Igbo), or soumbala (Ivory Coast or Benin). In Senegal, it is known as Oul (beans) and Netetu.In Africa, it is known as the magic tree owing to its enormous health benefits as it is effective against diabetes, hypertension, anemia, and malnutrition. In some cases, the seeds can be brewed and served as an alternative to coffee. It is highly versatile.

Growing up in Ghana, my mother would put prekese (Tetra pleura tetraptera, commonly called Aiden fruit) in soups. It is called Prekese in Ghana, an indigenous fruit tree with medicinal and nutritional properties. Aidan fruit powder is a sweet spice that delivers authenticity in West African soups (pepper soup and palm nut soup). African cooking techniques deliver a natural enhancing characteristic. For instance, my mother will use broth from boiling chicken or beef as the main liquid for soups, stews, and sometimes cooking rice and this significantly improved the taste of her soups and stews. Tomatoes are another common ingredient used in most African dishes. It is highly rich in amino acids, which impart the umami taste. Fresh, ripe, and cooked tomato profiles provide complexity and richness to food.

This summer, I made Ghanaian chicken stew for my daughters, and this time I decided to add mushroom broth in preparation. After tasting my delicious meal, my daughter, Karis, praised me as the best cook, owing to the glutamate in the mushroom, which enhanced the overall food.

African consumers want products that have a great and full-bodied taste as well as nutritional value. The richness and complexity of umami can also be delivered using natural African enhancers. From a nutrition standpoint, it can also rebalance the flavor of products containing less sodium.

Validating the Freddy Hirsch/Symrise Partnership

The Freddy Hirsch and Symrise Partnership has been able to create natural taste enhancers that fit the African market. They have a deep understanding of ‘deliciousness’ with umami solutions that can suit any need. From regulatory, labelling, cost, taste, and price, they can support efforts to offer that rich taste consumers crave. Our umami technology enhances the flavor of African foods by improving mouth feel, masking off notes, and balancing the overall taste experience.

Kojo Brifo, Managing Director, Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, and Sofiane Berrahmoune, Sub Regional Director, Flavor, Africa Middle East, Symrise.

The Freddy Hirsch and Symrise AG partnership is a marriage between a leading West African flavor manufacturer with local insights and a key player in the global flavor market, respectively. Together, we are able to deliver effective solutions and improve taste perception through enhanced salivating properties in West Africa Foods.In addition, our collaboration will improve food innovation and ensure deep market penetration in West Africa and harness our joint flavor technology platforms to deliver authentic African flavors and enhancers.

African Enhancers for a Global Audience

The ever-increasing African population, widespread modernization, and consumers’ dynamic eating habits provide ample room for growth in the African food and beverage industry, with a positive ripple effect on the food flavor and enhancer sector.

Allied Market Research projects the growth of the global flavor market to reach $19.2 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of 3.6%. Markets and Markets research projects the global flavor enhancer market to grow by a CAGR of 5.6% to sit at $8.18 billion at the end of 2022. The Asia-Pacific region has also been projected to make the largest contribution to the growth of the global flavor market, with synthetic flavors and the bakery and confectionary segments leading the pack throughout the forecast horizon.

On the local front, GMI projects the growth of the African food flavor and enhancer market to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% to settle at $0.59 billion at the end of 2028.

The stage is set for African flavor and enhancer players to become significant in the global flavor market. Africa has a role to play in propelling the growth of the global flavor and enhancer market. What better way than to create and develop local enhancers into commercial quantities that will add depth to food? Players in the African food flavor and enhancer market should take advantage of the market’s growth potential, striving to be the largest contributor of revenue to the global flavor market.

Kojo Brifo is the Managing Director of Freddy Hirsch Nigeria and West Africa