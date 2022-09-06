  • Tuesday, 6th September, 2022

EFCC Arraigns Ogun Assembly Speaker, Three Others in Court over Alleged N4.1bn Fraud

Nigeria | 35 mins ago

Wale Igbintade

After several days of speculation, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, dragged the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, and three others before a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The Speaker and the other defendants were brought into the court premises in an hummer bus marked ABJ  445 AG by the EFCC.

The embattled Speaker is facing an 11-count charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery and stealing of over N4.1 billion.

The speaker and two others are already in court presided over by Justice Daniel Osiagor.

Details later…

