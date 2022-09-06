De Boer Hails Calvin Bassey, Says He’s Undroppable

The Dutch football legend, Ronald De Boer has hailed young Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey, saying he loves how quickly Nigeria has settled to life at Ajax.

He said he has shown great strength, speed and good football skills, and that’s not common with new young players.

The Ajax great described the former Rangers man as a fantastic signing and said his former club should not look forward to him.

“I’ve been really impressed by Bassey. He was unlucky to be sent-off in the Super Cup,” he said.

“He started the game well and we have already had the people who thought he was just a big lump, charging around kicking people, changing their opinions.

“He gives Ajax strength and speed and on the ball he’s alright. Of course, he can still improve on that part of his game but I think he showed in the last few games that he’s undroppable. Together with Jurrien Timber, they make a great couple in defence.”

De Boer added that; “Rangers won’t be looking forward to meeting him again. I thought he was one of the best players in the Europa League final, he was unbelievable.

“He’s still very young so it’s a great signing for Ajax. He has some rough edges but Ajax is the perfect place to polish those up. He’ll come under the wing of Daley Blind and be taught the Ajax philosophy, which is to play the ball along the ground and make combinations.”

Rangers will visit the Johan Cruyff Arena in the Champions League with Bassey expected to start the game.