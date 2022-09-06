  • Tuesday, 6th September, 2022

Buhari Congratulates New British PM Liz Truss

Nigeria | 18 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the new Prime Minister of Britain, Liz Truss.

In a release issued Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, the President on behalf of the citizens and Government of Nigeria, congratulated the Truss, on her assumption of this trusted position of leadership.

President Buhari rejoiced with the former Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, whose antecedents in government, politics and diplomacy will further shape and strengthen relations with Nigeria and other nations.

He affirmed that the shared ties between Nigeria and Britain remains strong, positive and mutually beneficial, while working with Prime Minister Truss to deepen that relationship in the interest of both countries.

President Buhari appreciated the warmth and friendliness of the immediate past Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, wishing him the best in his future endeavours.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.