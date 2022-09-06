Buhari Congratulates New British PM Liz Truss

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the new Prime Minister of Britain, Liz Truss.

In a release issued Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, the President on behalf of the citizens and Government of Nigeria, congratulated the Truss, on her assumption of this trusted position of leadership.

President Buhari rejoiced with the former Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, whose antecedents in government, politics and diplomacy will further shape and strengthen relations with Nigeria and other nations.

He affirmed that the shared ties between Nigeria and Britain remains strong, positive and mutually beneficial, while working with Prime Minister Truss to deepen that relationship in the interest of both countries.

President Buhari appreciated the warmth and friendliness of the immediate past Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, wishing him the best in his future endeavours.