AS FAR to Unleash Ligue 1 Coach, Da Cruz on Remo Stars 

Ahead of their continental debut, Remo Stars’ opponents in the CAF Confederation Cup, AS FAR of Morocco has engaged Fernando Da Cruz as new coach.

The Frenchman had previously handled French Ligue 1 sides, Lille Olympique Sporting Club, commonly called LOSC.

He was an amateur footballer, but was called up to represent the France national fustal team (indoor football) in 1998 at the age of 26, and later became their captain.

At AS FAR of Rabat, Morocco, Da Cruz has been technical director of the football academy for a year before his current designation. He signed a two-year contract as head coach of the Moroccan club.

The first leg tie against the Nigerian side comes up on the 9th of this month at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat will possibly feature the biggest away crowd that Remo Stars ever faced. More daunting is also the fact that the fans in North Africa have the notoriety of intimidating away teams.

Beyond that, AS FAR, a military sports club is one of the legacy sports outfits in the Kingdom of Morocco.

It is one of the most widely supported in Africa and one of the three founding clubs of the Moroccan League that have never been relegated since the competition began in 1956.

Under the club’s belt are 30 titles comprising 12 in the kingdom’s elite league, 12 again in the national cup called the Moroccan Throne Cup, four Super Cup victories and one each of the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

In another development, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium which is the venue for Remo Stars’ continental debut with AS FAR of Morocco on Sunday has been designated as the venue for the CAF Super Cup which will hold on Saturday.