2023: Doctors  Canvass 25 million Votes for Labour Party

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

About 11,000 doctors and 27,000 medics have come together under the auspices of doctors and medics for Peter Obi to canvas and deliver a total of 25 million votes to the Labour Party come 2023.

The convener, Docs and Medics, Dr. Uche Uzoukwu, who made this known yesterday in Abuja during a presentation of working tools by three support groups for Peter Obi Campaign, said already, at the local government level, a total of 500,000 medics have been reached out to, to encourage the people and get in touch with 50 per sons each.

Revealing that the plan of the group is to deliver 25 million votes in 2023, Uzoukwu stated that giving the right to life and wellness, the votes will be gathered through outreaches that have been in place and still being used.

He said with the poor state of the nation’s health sector, brain drain will be tackled as the group has pledges to remain behind and develop the sector.

He recalled that during the window period of PVC registration, the group had paid for logistics for persons without voters cards to be registered by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), noting that such was done in 26 states and 52 different locations where thousands were registered.

“Nurses, doctors and pharmacists are coming together under the name docs and medics for Peter Obi. Politics is a game of numbers and everyone is important. Therefore, 11,000 doctors, 27,000 medics have come together and have formed even state groups.

“We are reaching out to the local governments and have moved down to the wards and leaders have been inaugurated. We are moving down to the polling units and have 500,000 to grow and encourage them to get in touch with 50 people as they attend to patients. With this, we can have 25 million votes.

“We want to deliver 25 million votes, by giving right to life and to be well, the votes can be gathered. Medical outreaches have been in place and is still been used. Community members at the outreaches are encouraged to vote Peter Obi with a promise that the excercise will continue once Labour Party wins.

In his speech, the chairman of the national organising committee, Clement Njoku, said the country has never experienced democracy since 1999, but will however begin on its course come 2023 when Peter Obi is voted in.

He stated that the rulling All Peoples Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party were never owned by the people but by those who funded it, adding that he who blows the piper, dictates the tune of the music.

He also lampooned that persons who had claimed that the party is without structure, have soon buried the narrative owing to the rising popularity of the party whose strength lies in the people and in the power of donations from private individuals and groups.