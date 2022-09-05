Yobe North: Machina Disowns Withdrawal Letter, Vows to Fight On

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Winner of the June 28 All Progressives Congress (APC) Primary election in the Yobe North Senatorial District, Bashir Machina, has disowned a fake letter in circulation, indicating that he had withdrawn from the race for the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.



Machina, in a statement personally signed declared that the letter was actually forged.

Part of the statement read: “It has been brought to my notice that some unscrupulous elements, have forged my withdrawal letter out of mischief and blackmail.

“I want to state unequivocally that the purported letter was forged. I did not at anytime withdraw nor resign from my party.



“I was shocked when I discovered that some persons concocted plans to mislead the public particularly, my supporters into believing that I have withdrawn.

“The discrepancies between the two dates especially, between the date of writing the purported letter and the date it was receipt exposed the authors inadequacies and lack of sufficient administrative knowledge.



“Although we suspect that this letter may be another fake news and the hand work of enemies of peace, yet, the APC National secretariat must speak up on it since it is carrying the official stamp of the secretariat.



“For the avoidance of doubt, I have not resigned or withdrawn my candidature; I am in APC and have no intention to move to any party. I will (insha Allah) pursue my senatorial ambition on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.



“I have already instructed my lawyers to review the fake letter and take necessary legal actions against the culprit(s).”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has yet to publish Machina’s name as the candidate of the APC for Yobe North, because the party substituted him for Lawan, who did not take part in the primary election.