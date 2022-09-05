  • Monday, 5th September, 2022

THISDAY Editorial Board Member Bags another Professorship

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Member of THISDAY Editorial Board,  Prof Okey Ikechukwu, has been appointed visiting professor in the Social and Management Sciences Faculty of Gregory University, Okigwe, Imo State. Ikechukwu, a Polymath, is on the faculty of several institutions of higher  learning and training platforms in the country.

He has over 30 years cross-functional experience and exposure in the university system, the media, specialised training institutions, government, public policy, community mobilisation, leadership training/recruitment, youth development and public communications at the highest levels.

 Ikechukwu, who is a Member of the National Institute (mni) was, at various times, lecturer at the University of Lagos, Member and later Ag. Chairman and Editorial Page Editor, of The Guardian

Newspapers Editorial Board; Chairman and Editorial Page Editor of The Comet (Now The Nation) Newspapers Editorial Board; General Manager  of Clout Communication Limited; Special Assistant to the Ministers of Transport and Information and National Orientation, respectively. 

He was also Special Assistant to the Presidential Adviser on Legal and Constitutional Matters, Head of Communications in the Federal Ministry of Education, Director General  of the International Institute of Leadership and Governance, among other high profile engagements.

Prof Ikechukwu, is an internationally Certified

Management Consultant and Fellow of several distinguished institutions and professional bodies.

 He is the Executive Director of Development Specs Academy, Training Partner of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre and faculty member of the Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA), Centre for Crisis Communication and several other academic and semi-academic establishments.

He is Convener of the Non-Partisan Roundtable on National Issues and a highly sought after resource on leadership, governance and development issues.

