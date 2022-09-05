Tanko Urges Agencies to Tighten Noose Around Port Security

Esther Oluku

The National Chairman, 100 per cent Compliance Team of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Mr. Ibrahim Tanko has urged agencies in the Port complex to tighten the noose around security within the ports and it’s environs.

He made the call in Lagos while intimating journalists on the porous nature of the Apapa and Tincan Island Port complex with particular reference to the lack of coordination, which characterises the port environs.

Tanko stated that as part of the benefits of a well-coordinated port security structure, all stakeholders and their belongings are kept safe and business activities attains heightened level of progress.

“Security is something that concerns everybody. If you look at APM terminal like all of us know, the crowd there is like a market. You do not even know who is who. You see people sleeping and smoking in the terminal. A port is supposed to be a sensitive place. Can you try it in the airport?

“Some men traced and killed an agent outside the port. When the suspects were traced by the police, he said he traced the agent from a terminal. This means all of us are not safe. So, there is need for Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigerian police to tighten up security in the port whether we like it or not. If you don’t have any business to do in the port, why are you there?

“The need for the authority they are asking us to run is to screen the people coming in and going out. Every company must have at least two or three representatives. We all know that Nigeria today, we have security challenges so I am calling on the Nigerian Police, the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigerian Ports Authority to come together and sanitize the ports before it is too late,” he said.

He further harped on the need for freight forwarders to reach at least 60 per cent statutory compliance with freight forwarding regulations as embedded in the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA).