  • Monday, 5th September, 2022

Sterling Bank Introduces Virtual Cards for Customers

Business | 1 min ago


Nume Ekeghe

Sterling Bank Plc has introduced virtual cards for existing and prospective OneBank customers free of charge to enable them to make easy and fast local or international payments on sites like Netflix and Apple as well as shop on sites like Amazon, among others.

Chief Digital Officer with Sterling Bank, Mr. Olayinka Oni, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the bank, said the service is open to all registered and new customers of OneBank and available on the OneBank app.

He advised new customers to open an account by downloading the app on the iOS store or Andriod play store to create their virtual cards.

According to Oni, Sterling Bank launched OneBank in 2019 as a fully digital banking solution. He explained that the solution offers the customer the ability to register and bank instantly, adding that the solution also allows the customer to make payments, invest and borrow money.

He said that with OneBank, customers could carry out all banking services without entering a branch. He can self-onboard, enter his BVN, upload his documents, and start transacting without entering any Sterling bank branch.

“Customers using OneBank can experience the ease of starting an investment plan, applying for a loan, and transferring forex, as well as enjoy a dynamic news feed, scroll through forex updates, and many other features, he added.

“Sterling Bank Plc is a leading national commercial banking establishment in Nigeria. It commenced operations as NAL Bank in 1960. The bank has developed into a significant financial institution with total assets of N1.629 trillion at present, 141 business locations, and 700 ATMs nationwide, “he said.

