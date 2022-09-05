  • Monday, 5th September, 2022

Olulani Chairs First Call Health Foundation Board

Nigeria | 31 seconds ago

Pastor Ayodeji Olulani has been appointed Chairman, Board of Trustees of FirstCall Health & Wellness Foundation, an international non-governmental organisation dedicated to providing credible educational, advisory, and advocacy services in matters relating to health and wellness across the globe.

A statement by Board Secretary/Membership Coordinator of FirstCall Health & Wellness Foundation, Mrs. Adewunmi Siwoku, quoted Olulani as saying the organisation comprised students, scientists, scholars, and professionals in medical, nutritional, sports and agricultural disciplines. He said the members were determined to deliver credible services that would ensure healthy habits and lifestyles that guarantee wellness and longevity for the generality of the people.

Olulani stated that the foundation’s first major thrust was a membership and human capacity development drive through training, seminars, and collaboration with research institutes and government agencies. 

He said this would aid policy formation and implementation in matters relating to food, health, and environmental security.

Olulani, a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), is a health enthusiast, researcher, and certified management consultant.

FirstCall Health & Wellness Foundation has members and representatives in Nigeria, Europe, America, and Canada.

