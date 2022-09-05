Middlechase to Bridge Gap on Property Acquisition by Women with Omalicha

A real estate company, Middlechase, is seeking to bridge the gender gap that exists in property acquisition through the launch of Omalicha.

Omalicha is a package tailored to encourage women of all socioeconomic classes to own a stake in the booming real estate sector through land and property acquisition

The initiative not only gives women the chance to own land or landed property but will serve to change the narrative by empowering and encouraging them to participate in the game of cash flow from real estate.

Designed with special incentives such as a payment plan stretched across 36 months, travel bonuses, networking among women folks through an investment club, and special discounts, Middlechase notes the various sociocultural and economic barriers women face in the area of property acquisition or retaining such assets.

“Over the past years, certain stereotypes have been created around women. We have seen cases where we have found states in the country where women can’t own property or cases where a woman loses her spouse and becomes homeless or some cases where women can’t rent spaces. Omalicha seeks to address these issues,” Group CEO, Arkbridge Integrated Limited, Junadia Edim remarks.

To hit the ground running, Middlechase has partnered SheCan Nigeria, a nonprofit organisation focused on empowering women and the girl child, to help women with the necessary steps to acquiring homes.

Founder of SheCan, Ezinnne Ezeani applauded the strategic partnership that will elevate the socioeconomic situation of women.