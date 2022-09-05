Medic West Africa Healthcare Exhibition Holds September 7

The 9th edition of Africa’s largest healthcare trade exhibition, Medic West Africa Exhibition and Conference is set to run from September 7 to 9 this year at Landmark Centre in Lagos.

This is the biggest gathering of healthcare trade professionals in the West African region organised by Informa Markets.

The 9th edition of the show will bring together healthcare equipment manufacturers, distributors, procurement professionals, dealers, medical practitioners, and regulators.

More than 5,000 healthcare professionals are expected to attend, with 150 exhibitors representing 32 countries taking part.

Addressing post-pandemic market needs, the event will furthermore see the addition of a dedicated space for laboratory professionals for the first time, “Medlab Area”.

The Exhibition Manager, Medic West Africa, Amogh Wadwalkar said: “Medic West Africa is the premier healthcare exhibition and conference platform showcasing global healthcare technologies and innovations in support of healthcare solutions in Nigeria and West Africa.

“We look forward to connecting all parties in the healthcare ecosystem as the one-stop shop for all healthcare sourcing and procurement needs in the region, and to unveil the latest innovations in healthcare technology – needed for the urgent transformation of our health infrastructures.”

Among the scheduled exhibitors are leading local and international industry players such as GE Healthcare West Africa, Siemens Healthineers, DCL Laboratories, Erba Manheim, Alpha Specialties, Qiagen, Abbott, and Standard Electro Medical Equipment Company (SEMED).

Products and services on display will include state-of-the-art imaging equipment, laboratory and IVD technology, developments in surgery, advances in prosthetics, and cost-effective disposables, among many others.

In addition, Medic West Africa is set to play host to several interactive sessions, leveraging the expertise of key players in the industry on topical issues for the advancement of the healthcare industry.

The Senior Conference Producer, Medic West Africa, Cynthia Makarutse noted: “In collaboration with Nigerian healthcare societies, Medic West Africa conferences will promote dialogue on key stakeholder issues for the advancement of the industry.

“We connect government stakeholders with leading commercial entities to deliver solutions on topical issues and challenges facing healthcare professionals in West Africa.”

The conference will focus on key post-pandemic outcomes such as innovation and disruption, health equity and workforce resilience. It is the pre-eminent event for healthcare professionals who value the power of knowledge-sharing, networking, and business”.

Key discussions will occur in the following planned conferences: Healthcare Leadership Conference – ‘Leveraging disruption in healthcare – opportunities & challenges in technology’, in partnership with the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria.

Quality Management Conference – ‘Human Resource for Healthcare: Building an efficient and resilient workforce’, in partnership with the Society for Quality in Healthcare in Nigeria.

Healthcare Business Conference — ‘Consumer-Driven Healthcare Innovations (CDHIs) – Data, Devices and Digital Health Solutions’, in partnership with Healthcare Leadership Academy.

Access to Healthcare Conference – ‘COVID – A socioeconomic phenomenon’, in partnership with Bey Health.