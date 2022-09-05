Lagos State RRS Commander Olayinka Egbeyemi Led Agege Molebi Forum in Walk Against Drug Abuse, Cultism

Esther Oluku

In line with the vision of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to ensure a drug and vice free society, Commandant of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, CSP Saheed Egbeyemi has led Agege Molebi Forum in a walk against drug abuse and cultism in Agege, Lagos State.

Speaking with journalist on the sidelines of the event, Egbeyemi noted that the need to educate the younger generation has become dire hence his partnership with Agege Molebi Forum to educate culprits on the need to desist from such vices.

“Everything is not about shooting. It is not about using tear gas. Sometimes we can talk. We all passed through this stage. Some of us have derailed in the past but there is what they call the moment of decision. Some of us changed. of course, I have my own past. Today, I am here talking to them. So what we are doing today is instead of enagaging you brutally using firearms or whatsoever, we believe dialogue can help save our community,” he said.

The RRS boss who decried the collapse in the moral standard of the society expressed regret over the current state of the area adding that the result of these vices only end in destruction of lives and properties.

“When it comes to this Agege area, I was born here and growing up between the 70s and the present time, I have seen the changes that have occured. While we were growing, there was nothing like cultism.

“Akerele community in Agege is know for drugs. In Nigeria or let us say Lagos state if not number two, it should be number one. We were there. It is an area that you cannot enter but because I was among you, we entered.

“The next thing that comes to their brain after taking drugs is to start maiming, killing and butchering each other. So, my own part as a police officer through this campaign is for them to see that there is no gain in cultism. Nothing in taking drugs. The moment you join cult, that will be the day your problem start,” he said.

Meanwhile a Spokesperson for the Agege Molebi Forum, Ms. Bimpe Akinfolajimi stated the forum which has been in existence for over a decade is a deliberate attempt to create a system of modeling for the younger generation of youth in the area such that they are inspired to pursue their dreams and lead fulfilling lives.

“99 per cent of the youth here are on drugs and most of them are in one cult or the other. Some of them don’t even have people to talk to them. They do not even know what they are doing is bad.

“We came together to form a platform where we can give back to this community where we grew up. We are doing well in our fields. We want our lives to inspire them so that they know that there are better things that one can do with their life than being on drugs and being in cult. We are using our lives as a case study for them. We all grew up here and we are doing well. They can also do well,” she said.