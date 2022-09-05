Lagos State Completes Screening Exercise for the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy

The Lagos State Government has concluded the second and final screening exercise of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy, a leadership and mentorship programme of the State Government, to develop leaders for public service and governance in Africa. The assessment was held on Saturday, 27th August at the Public Service Staff Development Centre, Magodo with a series of assessments for all candidates.

The one-day screening assessment was designed to review leadership ability with the following activities – such as group exercise and team building; interviewing and presentation skills; interactive sessions with assessors; and a discourse amongst candidates. After which all candidates underwent Executive Training, a Validation Programme, and social etiquette.

The initiative is in line with the Lagos State goal to contribute towards the development of tomorrow’s leaders today for public service and Governance in Africa. The academy was announced on Workers Day earlier in the year and was established to equip youth with the requisite skills to influence the public service and instill the ethics and values of purposeful leadership through direct mentoring and on-the-job training.

Speaking on the importance of the assessment exercise, the Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Lagos State, Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle, reiterated that the screening which was intensive and extensive will help to identify the best candidates.

She further stated that the initiative will help the youths to learn the art of leadership through qualities and values bequeathed by the late Lateef Jakande. In her words, “it is a great idea of the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to prepare young people for future public leadership roles, knowing the importance of leadership in the affairs of humans. Remember, Lateef Jakande is a great public servant/leader in the history of Lagos, his legacies are indelible even generations to come will hear about him. So, the Lagos State Governor today wants to sustain that virtue of selfless service to humanity as exemplified by the late Jakande”.

“Mr Governor insisted on a very thorough and rigorous assessment process to ensure only the best candidates are identified and admitted into the highly intensive fellowship program, knowing the importance of leadership to society ”, she concluded.

The Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy will offer first-hand experience in the process of governance at the State Government level and offer bright young Nigerians the chance to support Nigeria’s recovery through inclusive, sustainable, and development solutions. Fellows will form a shadow cabinet, closely working with Executive Cabinet members and support in developing and executing policies and programs with real-life impact. They will participate in discussions with renowned leaders from both the public and private sectors and partake in domestic and international policy trips.