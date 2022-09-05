  • Monday, 5th September, 2022

IoD: Significant Part of Nigeria’s Economic Woes Self-induced

Business | 58 seconds ago

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria has stated that most of the economic challenges faced in the country are not globally-driven, but self-induced.

Indeed, the Institute stated that world is characterised by its volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity which has been worsened by the Russia-Ukraine war, adding that the Institute is committed to finding lasting solutions to take Nigeria out of doldrums.

The president, IoD, Nigeria, Mrs. Ije Jidenma, at its August 2022 new members’ induction ceremony in Lagos, however stated that the Institute is raising the bar and attracting Directors of like minds to build solid accountability and probity templates.

She said IoD Nigeria prides itself as the National Champion and advocate for good corporate governance in the public and private sectors of the economy and even in the non-governmental not-for profit sector. 

“I, therefore, heartily welcome the new members waiting to be inducted into an Institute of Directors that is a great place of honour, prestige and reputation in the Nigerian business environment. I also commend their individual guests and our special guests who are here to support them,” she said.

The IoD Nigeria boss said IoD Nigeria over the years has made tremendous impact in corporate space in the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy, stressing that the institute has groomed Directors into becoming highly responsible ambassadors of Corporate Governance and sound ethical practices as is obtainable globally. 

Also speaking, the Consultant, Agokei & Co, Dr. Nosike Agokei in his presentation tagged “Winning strategies for navigating current inflationary trends” said core inflaton represents the long-run trend in the price level, adding that in measuring long-run inflaton, transitory price changes should be excluded. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.