Five Die in Boat Mishap in Jigawa Community

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

No fewer than five people have been confirmed dead as a result of a boat mishap in Martaba village of Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The incident was confirmed in a statement by the state Command’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Sale Tafida, through his Public Relations Officer, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, in Dutse on Monday.

According to the statement, on Friday, September 2, 2022, at about 1900hrs, a locally made canoe conveying nine passengers was reported to have capsized.

It said the incident happened at Martaba village in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State, while the passengers were returning home after attending Juma’at prayer.

On receipt of the report, the statement said, a team of policemen was rushed to the scene.

It said four of the passengers; one Barkeji ‘m’ aged 60yrs, and three others, all of Martaba village were, however, rescued alive.

“With the aid of local divers, Five (5) corpses were recovered. They are; Lukateru ‘m’ age 60yrs, Musa ‘m’ age 50yrs, Sale ‘m’ age 50yrs, Alh Shuaibu ‘m’ age 60yrs, and Dogo ‘m’ age 50yrs all of Darazau h erdsmen settlement camp in Bauchi State,” the release said further.

It said the corpses had been released to their relatives for burial.

The commissioner then condoled with the family and relatives of the deceased.