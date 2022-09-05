Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 5

Rebecca Ejifoma

The death toll, Monday, rose to five after the search and rescue team recovered two more bodies from the rubble of the crumbled eight-storey building on Oba Idowu Street in Oniru, Victoria Island area of Lagos.

The bodies of two male adults were recovered yesterday while the remains of an elderly man, and two young men were found in the debris Monday morning.

The Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye confirmed this minutes after the search and rescue mission continued today.

Other emergency responders on ground include the police and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).