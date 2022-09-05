Buhari Felicitates NBC Ex-DG, Danladi Bako at 65

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with veteran broadcaster and former Director General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Malam Danladi Bako, as he marks his 65th birthday, rejoicing with the journalist who contributed to the dynamism of media in Nigeria, especially on development.



The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, rejoiced with Bako for a rewarding and memorable time as broadcaster, scholar, administrator and public servant, deploying his talent to create programmes that inspire and integrate, like the Morning Ride on NTA, which gave opportunity for many to advocate, counsel and ventilate.



President Buhari noted the discipline, diligence and focus of the broadcaster, and his penchant for research and rigorous study, guiding many to see journalism as a career for continuous mind renewal, an adventure into unravelling the unknown, and telling the truth that encourages peace and harmony.



As the veteran journalist, who is also an expert in development communication, turns 65, the President commended his large- heartedness and ability to discover many talents as a scriptwriter, director and producer, with many of his prodigies playing leading roles in the movie industry, Nollywood.

President Buhari prayed for good health, strength and more wisdom for Bako and his family to keep serving the country.