  • Monday, 5th September, 2022

Buhari Felicitates NBC Ex-DG, Danladi Bako at 65

Nigeria | 11 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with veteran broadcaster and former Director General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Malam Danladi Bako, as he marks his 65th birthday, rejoicing with the journalist who contributed to the dynamism of media in Nigeria, especially on development.


The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, rejoiced with Bako for a rewarding and memorable time as broadcaster, scholar, administrator and public servant, deploying his talent to create programmes that inspire and integrate, like the Morning Ride on NTA, which gave opportunity for many to advocate, counsel and ventilate.


President Buhari noted the discipline, diligence and focus of the broadcaster, and his penchant for research and rigorous study, guiding many to see journalism as a career for continuous mind renewal, an adventure into unravelling the unknown, and telling the truth that encourages peace and harmony.


As the veteran journalist, who is also an expert in development communication, turns 65, the President commended his large- heartedness and ability to discover many talents as a scriptwriter, director and producer, with many of his prodigies playing leading roles in the movie industry, Nollywood.
 President Buhari prayed for good health, strength and more wisdom for Bako and his family to keep serving the country.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.