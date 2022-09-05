Advans MFB Flags-off English Essay Competition for Students

Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank Limited has announced its inaugural English Essay Competition for primary and junior secondary school students in select states in Nigeria.

The ban in a statement said the competition with the topic: “My Favourite Teacher,” is a non-fictional writing contest designed to stimulate imaginative thinking, harness the creativity and energy of school children, and inspire society.

The Contest, it added, is designed for students between ages 8 and 13 in Lagos, Ondo, Kwara and Oyo States.

Participating students, it added, are required to submit a 500-word essay using the Times New Roman typeface in size 12.

The Managing Director, Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank Limited, Gaëtan Debuchy, stated that the Advans English Essay Competition offers children the springboard to unpack their thoughts and be limitlessly creative in their writing.

He said: “For us at Advans La Fayette MFB, we are excited by the opportunity to inspire creativity in children leading to academic brilliance and excellence. We strongly believe that education is still the key to success.

“The prizes to be won are 1st prize is N100,000, 2nd prize is N50,000; and 3rd prize is N30,000. We call on parents, guardians, and school administrators to encourage their children, wards, and students to participate in the essay competition,” he added.