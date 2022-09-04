  • Sunday, 4th September, 2022

Wykay Makes ‘Bigger & Better’ Debut

Budding Nigerian rapper Richard Chiadikobi also known as Wykay recently released his debut studio extended play (EP) ‘Bigger & Better’ under the record label YK Entertainment.

Stocked with seven tracks, it is a collection of songs celebrating love and lifestyle. This body of work comes about a year after the release of ‘Matter’, a fan favourite that followed after the release of ‘Big Man’ in 2020.

On this EP, he describes his artistry as a unique expression of his experiences rendered in an undiluted form and propelled by the afro-pop sounds that are bound to capture the interest of music lovers.

The EP opener ‘Make dem Talk’, describes the rapper as a lion that dares his perceived enemies to a contest of power.

Other songs on the EP include ‘On Check’ which features Jaywillz, and ‘We Outside’ which gains an assist from Magnito. Otee Beatz produced the latter while Ritzy Beat produced the latter.

