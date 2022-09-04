Why Ayu Should Be Called to Order

POLITICAL NOTES

The comment credited to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, last week was the height of arrogance and insensitivity for a party seeking to reconcile all aggrieved members.

Ayu, who spoke to BBC Hausa Service, described governors and other party chieftains calling for his resignation as “children”.

Speaking with so much arrogance he said: “I was voted as PDP chairman for a four-year tenure and I am yet to complete a year. Atiku’s victory doesn’t affect the chairman’s position. I won my election based on our party’s constitution.”

“I didn’t commit any offence. I’m only reforming the party so I’m not bothered with all the noises. I know I’m doing my work and I didn’t steal any money so I see no reason for all these talks. When we started the PDP journey, we did not see these children. They are children who do not know why we established this party. We will not allow one person to come and destroy our party,” he added.

By calling governors and former governors who rehabilitated him from political oblivion and made him their national chairman such derogatory name, Ayu has demonstrated that he values his position more than the victory of the party in 2023 general election.

Even coming after at a time when the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, told Ayu and others to allow him handle the disagreement Wike with the party, is rather unfortunate.

He seems to have crossed the read line and betrayed those who have sympathy for him and portrayed himself as a man who does not want reconciliation in the party.

That he could describe those calling for his resignation in uncouth and irresponsible language shows he has no regard for anyone. Little wonder there is pressure on him to step down. His comment has given him away as a man who lacks diplomacy and leadership qualities.

What manner of a party leader would display such arrogance and pomposity at a time when he should seriously be busy seeking to bring all PDP members together to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC)?

Atiku, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom and other PDP leaders should call Ayu to order before ego and arrogance rob them of victory in 2023.