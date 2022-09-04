  • Sunday, 4th September, 2022

Vincent Tobi Teams up with Director Mo in New Production

Again, Vincent Tobi of VNation Pictures and  Director Mo have collaborated on another production ‘Oh Wow’. This is coming after the production house’s successful run in the cinema with ‘Obsession.’

‘Oh Wow’ makes it the sixth full-length feature from VNation that is directed by Director Mo.

“VNation Pictures will kickstart another project in September as ‘Oh Wow’ and web series, ‘Lagos Spinsters’ have been completed. And as we have done with ‘Obsession,’ ‘Oh Wow’ and ‘Lagos Spinsters’ were directed by the talented Emmanuel Chidiebere Nwosu aka Director Mo, we are certain that our new productions will surpass the ‘Obsession’ as a film and web series respectively,” Tobi said.

The new project according to Director Mo already started production on September 1.

Nollywood stars like Rotimi Salami, Seyi Awolowo, Uche Montana, Sophia Chisom, and Lydia Achebe star in the yet-to-be-released film.

