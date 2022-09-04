Top Trending Stories

  • Sunday, 4th September, 2022

• Ice Prince Zamani was arrested and arraigned last Friday for assaulting and abducting a police officer.

• The lavish demands of Nigeria’s Afrobeats stars were revealed in a report. Burna Boy tops the list with his demands          which include a performance fee of $500,000, a 13-seater challenger jet, a convoy of five vehicles, a Sprinter bus, a van,  three SUVs, four- or five-star hotel with a smoking executive suite, two junior suites, one deluxe king room and six double standard rooms with big mirrors.

• Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate Daniella was dragged on Twitter for being unfaithful to her evicted love interest Khalid after a video allegedly showing her cozy with HoH Dotun went viral.

