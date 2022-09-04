Senator Douye Diri’s Love for Sports Paying off

HighLife

“What is this life,” asks Welsh poet William Henry Davies, “if (because we are) full of care we have no time to stand and stare?”

The enterprise of relaxation and recreation is one that a pitifully few Nigerian governors have gotten a good grasp of. But not Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri. Currently, Diri is enjoying the encomium of his biggest supporters after his investments in Bayelsa’s football team, Bayelsa United, started paying off.

Diri made sure to announce the good tidings that have bumped into Bayelsa in the form of Bayelsa United being promoted to the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), the league of elite football teams in the country. From Diri’s announcement through his chief press secretary, it is apparent that the Bayelsa Governor is very excited and cannot wait to see his boys bring one trophy after another home.

Diri’s unhindered happiness comes from Bayelsa United’s return to NPFL, after beating Ebonyi State’s team, the Cynosure of Abakaliki, two to zero. In his congratulatory message, Diri made sure to appreciate every individual and group that contributed to the success and current momentum of Bayelsa United, including the team coach, Diepreye Teibowei. Diri also encouraged the team to continue to grow stronger, faster, and better, making their fellow Bayelsans even more proud of them.

By every indication, Diri’s joy knows no bounds. He does not at all regret the investments his administration has made to encourage sportsmanship in Bayelsa, especially in football. Unsurprisingly, as the Governor himself explained, these investments are yielding sweet fruits, with both Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens adorning the State with brighter colours than what is obtainable from the other Nigerian states. As such, Bayelsa is gradually standing out among its peers for more than its regional advantages. Now, it boasts greater athletic potential.

Diri’s love for sports and his sportspeople is a welcome relief for the citizens of Bayelsa everywhere. For once, everybody is united in their assessment of recent events.