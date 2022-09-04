Prominent Evangelist, Esther Ajayi, Celebrates

Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi, the founder of the Love of Christ of Generation (C & S) Church, London and The Esther Ajayi Foundation, is no longer a stranger to the general public.

This woman of substance, on Friday, September 2, held a vigil in commemoration of the 15th anniversary of her ministry.

The celebration, it was gathered, ends today Sunday, September 4, with a mega, star-studded thanksgiving service. It will also mark the first anniversary of the LOC Cathedral, Oniru-Lagos, which was opened with pomp and circumstance by Pastor Enoch Adeboye. The opening ceremony was also attended by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ooni of Ife, HIM Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and many celebrated Nigerians.

In fact, it seems the woman, fondly known as Iya Adura, has entered a covenant of sorts with her Creator to dedicate the rest of her life to the service of humanity.

Apart from her passion for Christ, she is also a well-known philanthropist who has touched and changed many lives through her ministry and humanitarian foundation. She has dedicated much of her life to supporting grassroots initiatives.

Iya Adura, who loathes people singing her praise over such acts of humaneness, is also the brains behind the popular Faith Fit Club, an initiative that encourages people to eat and live a healthy lifestyle.