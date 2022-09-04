Olusegun Runsewe: Marketing Nigeria  to the World

Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), is continually showing himself as a hero of his people. With his every action strengthening the evidence of his devotion and dedication to the cultural identity of Nigeria, Otunba Runsewe is on the way to wearing Nigeria as his face and name. But this is exactly what the people want—to have an official attend the duties of their office to the point of venerating Nigeria and its values.

Runsewe’s continued passion for Nigeria’s cultural presence in the African continent and out in the world beyond is astonishingly refreshing. Among his peers, there is virtually no other person who has soaked up the requirements of his position and lives day after day making strong attempts to discharge his duties. The result of Runsewe’s work is that the culture and crafts of the people of Nigeria are receiving more recognition and regard.

Recently, Runsewe spoke at the official opening of the 15th International Arts and Crafts (INAC) in Abuja. The conference which was held at Ladi Kwalu Hall, Sheraton Hotels and Towers, focused on the theme, ‘Networking Nigerian Crafts to the World.’ During his time at the podium, Runsewe focused on the practical values of Nigeria’s cultural markers, especially the crafts, convinced of their usefulness for reducing crime and tension in the country and beyond, as well as promoting Nigeria as a place worthy of foreign investments.

Runsewe’s speech to the prestigious guests at the event was refreshing and motivating. It showed Nigeria to be more than just lands, rivers, and people. It revealed Runsewe’s heart for the country, a patriotism that convinced him to dress only and ever in traditional attire.

And so, with his every word and action, Runsewe is marketing Nigeria to the world. Given enough time, the neighbouring countries will surely come to know of Nigeria’s cultural uniqueness, and this will spread to the rest of the world.