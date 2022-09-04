Ogunsan Bags Man of the Year Award, to Speak at Event

The Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has bagged the Man of the Year award, while being invited as the special guest of honour.

The organisers of the ceremony, in a recent letter signed by the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Samson Oki, on behalf of the advisory board members and national planning committee of the National Association of Online Security News Publishers (NAOSNP), explained that after a careful selection process by NAOSNP, which is the umbrella body of journalists and publishers reporting security, safety, ICT, financial institutions and other allied beats across the country, Ogunsan has been considered as duly qualified for the award.

“We are very glad to announce the 2022 edition of the Annual ‘NAOSNP National Security Conference and Awards’ themed: “Crime Prevention and Intelligence Gathering: Institutionalising Citizen Participation, Technology and Way Forward”, scheduled to hold on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the prestigious Civic Center,Victoria Island, Lagos.

“The NAOSNP Organizing committee and stakeholders have overwhelmingly deemed you deserving of the honour in recognition of your exemplary public service leadership style, demonstration of excellence and leadership in the security sector and largely supporting security agencies with the needed morale and other support in maintaining law and order in the nation, scaling the hurdles posed by crime and criminal element with tactical security operations and intelligence, your unrelenting support for the media sector coupled with your humanitarian empowerment gestures that have impacted that society positively, deserves the pride of place and spotlight that it gets in the country’s security terrain and socioeconomic development. Those efforts have been widely praised and will continue to be praised as trailblazing in the annals.

“We celebrate your bold footprints; your immense contributions in human capacity developments, especially the youths and education. The awesome work that you are doing to champion the cause of national security and economic development.​

“This is a big relief to Nigerians. It is a testament to your forthrightness and dedication to this cause is worthy of note and shines through. You have continued to stand tall as a conscience for law and order despite the challenges that is happening in our country. Lawlessness is one thing which you frown at.

“For this trail-blazing effort, we at National Association of Online Security News Publishers (NAOSNP) have huge admiration for you. We greatly commend you, sir. This is why we have appropriately conferred on you the ‘NAOSNP Man of the Year”. The award will be presented to you at our Annual Security Conference 2022 under the Chairmanship of the Day; His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Former Executive Governor, Ogun State.

“As part of NAOSNP’s Mission to inspire the society through an annual National conference to discuss burning national issues with the aim of seeking solution and development, we are pleased to specially Invite you sir, as our ‘Special Guest of Honor’ at the NAOSNP National Security Conference and Awards,” Oki said.