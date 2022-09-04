Of Ambode’s Flipside of Power

It was Providence, the unchanging changer, that transported him from relative obscurity to prominence. Before our eyes, he became the Governor of the Centre of Excellence to the chagrin of some and admiration of others.

Between May 29, 2015, and midnight of May 28, 2019, Akinwunmi Ambode, a chartered accountant, held the reins of power in the state. While he held the position, many sought his listening ears for so many things. Life couldn’t be any better.

But the Epe-born technocrat turned politician allegedly stepped on some powerful toes who vowed with everything they had never to forgive him or support his re-election bid. And they never did as his political party, the All Progressives Party (APC) elected Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his stead.

He, however, didn’t go under without a fight, as he fought like a wounded lion. This further infuriated some of his party chieftains who vowed to end his political career. His failure to secure his second term bid to govern the state had forced him out of the ornate Lagos State Government House, unceremoniously.

Immediately after he handed over power to Sanwo-Olu, he began to taste the cold side of powerlessness, as the attention he used to get unsolicited dwindled. Amidst all this, Ambode is reportedly left alone in the cold to paddle his own canoe.

In a bid to try his popularity, he reportedly sold a dummy indicating his interest to contest the last governorship primary of the APC, and later Labour Party. But this was later confirmed to be untrue as he seems to be done with politics, at least, for now.