New Lease on Life for Sally Mbanefo

The daily rising and setting patterns of the sun have shown that life is a voyage between two diametrically opposite ends. Thus, much care and caution are required to be successful and unblemished by time’s cruelty. Unfortunately, even someone as gorgeous and influential as Sally Mbanefo fell victim to this temperamental life. Thankfully, the day is bright once again for her, so this period signifies her new lease on life.

Mbanefo is one of those people whose life at first seems to be set. The former Director-General of the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) is not only enchantingly beautiful but also has the brains to rattle an unsuspecting genius. Despite the loss of face and fortune that announced her failings to the public some years ago, things are getting better for her.

When some people got to know about Mbanefo, she had just been sacked from being NTDC DG by the federal government. At first, she tried to weather the storm by continuing her bright and brilliant lifestyle. However, it became evident that there were forces that would prefer her far away from the place of power. And so, she retired to her home, Anambra State, and was soon appointed the Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture, and Tourism.

Despite the position of commissioner, anybody with a working mind could tell that Mbanefo was not what she used to be. For one, her once dazzling lifestyle had taken a hit, dimming significantly as a result. Not soon after, even though she continued to adhere to the duties of her role in Anambra, she began living under the radar, waiting for her day in the sun.

Apparently, that day is here and times are changing in favour of Mbanefo. Even though there is not yet a big package in the form of a juicier appointment delivered to her doorstep, Mbanefo has undoubtedly unpacked the tempest that once beset her. Now, even though she is still living at the edge of the glitters and gold of high-tier society, Mbanefo has regained her peace and might soon regain her groove.