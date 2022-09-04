Lai Mohammed, Gov AbdulRazaq’s Fight Gets Messier: How Kwara

Gov Takes Over Tinubu Campaign, Leaving Minister in the Cold

Crazy things are happening in Kwara, the State of Harmony. Given the 2023 presidential elections, more fractures are showing themselves within the main political parties. For the All Progressives Congress (APC), the majority of these fractures are resting on the renowned dissonance between Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

According to the most recent reports, AbdulRazaq has subtly found a way to thrust out Mohammed from the current power tussle in the Kwara branch of the APC. This time, however, it is not a matter of who will be head of the party in the state but who is in charge of directing the progressively influential ship that is the campaign group of APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ordinarily, neither AbdulRazaq nor Mohammed is directly involved in the current tussle. However, their representatives, Kwara APC Chairman, Bashir Bolarinwa, and his deputy, Abdullahi Samari, are reportedly digging it out. Keeping in mind that Bolarinwa is considered to be Mohammed’s right-hand man in Kwara while Samari is AbdulRazaq’s, the back and forth between them is the same as a scuffle between Mohammed and AbdulRazaq.

First, AbdulRazaq’s people accused Mohammed’s people of being less than honest with the financial handling of the party, especially taking into account Tinubu’s campaign group and agenda in Kwara. Responding to the accusation, Mohammed’s group is saying that they did pretty well with the 2019 elections and will repeat the same in 2023. However, if recent reports are anything to go by, Mohammed’s group is losing the support of the people, while AbdulRazaq’s group is gaining more momentum and influence.

This is not the first time that such a thing is happening between Mohammed and AbdulRazaq. Ever since the latter took up the gubernatorial position, he has been at odds with the Information and Culture Minister. Even though they are not worn out from the scrimmage, the fate of their party is on the line and the implications of continued discord are far more severe than the uninitiated can imagine. But neither AbdulRazaq nor Mohammed are political babes, which makes their continuing feud all the more absurd.