Inspiring Mileage of Tolu Ibitola at 40: Real Reason Youngest

Chief of Staff to Ekiti State Governor Ticks All the Boxes

There is a lot to be said about the appreciation from family and friends, but much more from superiors. One group is more likely to be flexible with the truth while the other group, is miserly. For Tolu Ibitola who just clocked 40, the appreciation from Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi is enough to live through another decade in pristine rapture. Even so, it is no secret that Ibitola earned every word of praise from his boss.

Ibitola continues to make history as the youngest Chief of Staff (CoS) in the state fondly known as the Fountain of Knowledge. And despite the acclaim that accompanies his position, as well as the tight bond between Ibitola and his boss, Fayemi, it is really his knowledge and dedication that has brought him thus far.

As a way of commemorating Ibitola’s 40th birthday celebration, Fayemi said a few choice words, enough to collapse any misunderstanding about how much he is grateful for his CoS. Fayemi noted that Ibitola’s time on earth and as an assistant has been significant, and this is not unconnected to his dedication which is at an ultimate height, his conviction which is audacious and unashamed, his unforced humility, and his unfailing loyalty. And it is with such brilliant colours that Ibitola earned the trust and respect of Governor Fayemi.

Indeed, when Fayemi appointed Ibitola, the latter was only 39 and this made the news nationwide. But people did not talk much considering that Ibitola had multiple academic degrees from prestigious tertiary institutions, including the University of Ado-Ekiti, Robert Gordon University, Scotland, and Harvard University, USA. Of course, it also helped that Ibitola has worked with Fayemi on multiple occasions, including as his PA (Personal Assistant) between 2010 and 2014. And in all that time, Ibitola has shown himself to be beyond trustworthy.

So, at 40 and beside Governor Fayemi, Ibitola is giving his best as CoS. And with what can be seen, the best is yet to come for the good people of Ekiti.