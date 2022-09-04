  • Sunday, 4th September, 2022

Hillary Clinton Steals the Show at Venice International Film Festival 

Life & Style | 7 hours ago

Arriving on the red carpet of the 79th Venice International Film Festival for the world premiere of Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’, former U.S. Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stole the show with her outfit.  She donned a baby blue caftan and a pair of flats that hinted at a departure from her signature pantsuit look.

Clinton elevated her look with the beaded neckline of the flowy caftan and silver bangles.  Like the Obamas, Clinton is invested in the entertainment industry in the U.S. Her upcoming documentary series ‘Gutsy’ features her and her daughter, Chelsea. The eight-episode series centres around tales of bold, brave women and will premiere on Apple TV+ on September

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.