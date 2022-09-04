Hillary Clinton Steals the Show at Venice International Film Festival 

Arriving on the red carpet of the 79th Venice International Film Festival for the world premiere of Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’, former U.S. Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stole the show with her outfit. She donned a baby blue caftan and a pair of flats that hinted at a departure from her signature pantsuit look.

Clinton elevated her look with the beaded neckline of the flowy caftan and silver bangles. Like the Obamas, Clinton is invested in the entertainment industry in the U.S. Her upcoming documentary series ‘Gutsy’ features her and her daughter, Chelsea. The eight-episode series centres around tales of bold, brave women and will premiere on Apple TV+ on September