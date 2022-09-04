From Memoir to the Silver Screen, ‘Inside Life’ Set to Hit Cinemas

‘Inside Life’, a film Inspired by Lanre Olorunnisola’s 2016 memoir ‘Prison Notes’, is set to make its cinematic debut nationwide on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Produced by Chuks Enete, it brings to life the story of the author as portrayed by the character Larry (Wole Ojo), who, weeks before his wedding, embarks on a short trip to represent his company at a court hearing, but gets unjustly remanded in prison following the suggestion of the aggrieved plaintiff’s lawyer.

According to Enete, the film uncovers the flawed concept of ‘awaiting trial’ in the Nigerian judicial system which stems from corruption, and a lack of proper documentation and record keeping. He hopes the film will serve as a medium to educate the masses and kickstart processes to reform the correctional facilities in the country.

“The last statistics I read in the process of making this movie says that over 70 per cent of inmates are awaiting trial,” Enete revealed. “Part of those awaiting trial have spent more time in prison awaiting trial than they would have if they were convicted and sentenced for the perceived crime.” He continued: “It is not just about looking at the judiciary, it is also about funny decisions we make at individual levels affect other people in ways we least imagine. Let’s say budget allocation for the welfare of these inmates.”

To capture the essence of the book, Enete research entailed visiting various prisons in Nigeria to conduct interviews and gather accounts of persons who have gone through the prison system.

During the private screening that was held at the Silverbird Galleria, Victoria Island, Lagos, Olorunnisola, who also co-wrote the film, described the experience as ‘11 traumatic days’, that he could not talk or write about it for 13 years.

Olorunnisola hopes the film will serve as an encouragement to others who suffered similar or worse in the prison system, to heal and tell their story without fear of being stigmatised.

Directed by Tope Adebayo, the drama-comedy also stars Broda Shaggi, Nedu Wazobia, Romeo WJ, Tina Mba, Belinda Effah and others.