Fayose’s Failure as Ekiti PDP in Cul-de-Sac

There are fires in the fields and fires at home. At this rate, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might as well just pack up and return in 2031. But is relaxation still possible for people like Ekiti State’s former Governor, Ayodele Fayose? Or will the continuing contest for authority and the consequent political crises in the party rattle even the nest he has built up for himself in case of failure?

Things are not looking bright and beautiful for the Ekiti State chapter of PDP. Although even the federal level is locked up in a messed-up situation, the Ekiti chapter is taking things a bit too far. As things stand currently, the leaders of the party in the state are scrambling from pillar to post to reassemble their members, resuscitate vision and valour, and return from political death to life. To be honest, this string of processes is very likely to take more than the customary meeting of ward councillors and local government chairpersons.

Fayose’s apparent inadequacy is not helping matters. Since losing the governorship election in the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Biodun Oyebanji. Even the Social Democratic Party (SDP) got to smash its figurative fists in Fayose’s face by coming second in the election, fielded by the candidacy of Chief Segun Oni. So, Fayose’s candidate, Bisi Kolawole, did not only come third (last) in the gubernatorial election but also heralded the death throes of Fayose’s influence in the party. Or so it appears.

At the moment, Ekiti PDP needs a lot of political might and influence to drag itself out of the sludge that Fayose’s failure has landed it in. And while it may not only be the former Governor’s fault, he was the front-runner and will continue to be blamed for the June 18 governorship loss. And, depending on who is talking, for the ongoing predicament in Ekiti PDP.