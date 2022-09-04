Ex-Ooni’s Wife, Naomi Silekunola’s Heart Still Wounded

“Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned” so says an old axiom.

Many were shell shocked in December 2021 when Queen Naomi Silekunola, now estranged wife to the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, posted her separation from the monarch. She would later release an epistle on her verified Instagram account, disclosing that she had relinquished her role as an Olori to the youthful Ife monarch.

Her conspicuous absence from the palace on her hubby’s sixth coronation anniversary that December was the first signal things are rocky in the union. Many days after taking a voluntary exit from the palace, some sources revealed that she regretted posting the messages on social media, calling off her union with the king rather than addressing the issues personally with him. After the incident, she was reportedly reprimanded by her mother, whom many thought orchestrated her exit from the palace.

Some had predicted that the matrimonial ‘crisis’ would be settled in no time. But this is not to be as the mother of one has since become a history in the life of the monarch.

However, it seems the light-skinned former queen is still embittered over the development. She comes across as someone who still nurses a deep wound in her heart, as she has refused to get the whole saga off her mind.

It was gathered by Society Watch that since she left the palace unceremoniously, she has taken the fight to social media, particularly Instagram, sending subtle jabs at the monarch.

Following her encounter with the Assistant Commissioner of Police at the AIG’s office (Zone 17) in Akure last week, she wrote: “No woman deserves to be bullied. Walking away from abuse should not take away your fundamental human rights and dignity as a woman. What just happened with the Assistant Commissioner of police at the AIG’s office (Zone 17) in Akure is a pointer to the fact that the system has failed womanhood again. Does it mean that walking away from a relationship means you should commit suicide?”

Reacting to the post, her sister, Simi Oluwaseyi, wrote: “No woman deserves 1% of what you went through, still going through. You have really tried and enough is enough!!!! It’s about time the sleeping dog wakes!!!”

Still seething with anger, Naomi wrote in reply to her sister’s comment that “It will be a rude awakening you know when I am pushed I will rather d*e…..thank you all for standing by me through this very difficult period, they don’t know what’s going on but God will be faithful.”