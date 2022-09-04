Ex-Militant Leaders Ask Buhari to Confirm PAP Boss Tenure Extension

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





A group of former militant leaders under the aegis of the Movement for Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta (MSDND) yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno to extend the tenure of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Dixon Dikio.

They also asked the presidency to confirm him as the substantive Coordinator of PAP to sustain and stabilise the relative peace enjoyed across the Niger Delta since his appointment.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Chief Ayibatekena Olodin, the group commended the laudable achievements of the PAP under its interim administrator.

The group, which comprises ex-militant leaders, elders and other stakeholders, said Dikoi’s tenure extension and confirmation will provide the needed intellectual to coordinate and interface with ex-militants, beneficiaries of the PAP, youths and elders across the Niger Delta.

The group stated that the Presidential Amnesty Programme under Dikio had done exceptionally well in the last two years.

It observed that Dikoi’s expertise “is urgently needed in the renewed fight against crude oil theft in order to calm down frayed nerves following the commendable award of the surveillance contract to a former militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo (a.k.a Tompolo) which will benefit thousands of families across the region and our national economy.”

The group noted that since Dikio came on board as the Interim Administrator of PAP), the region have witnessed a paradigm shift on the programme in terms of relative peace across the region, change in mindset of ex-agitators, upward oil production, entrepreneurship, engagements with stakeholders, and his credible performance record is still counting.

“Dikio has also introduced the Novel Train Employ and Mentor Scheme (TEM) with the first graduation of 349 ex-agitators of various skills at the Bradama International Skill Works Limited, in Ondo State, owned by one of the famous freedom fighter, Chief Bibopiri Ajube (a.k.a Shoot-at-sight).

“The scheme had brought another turn around and tremendous impact on the programme, and more-so, on the recent deployment of over 1,400, ex-agitators to acquire skills, which include aircraft pilots/engineers, agriculture, oil & gas, marine sector, clean up or oil spillages, among others to the PAP beneficiaries.”

“Dikio, since his assumption of office in August 2020, inherited debts worth over ₦72billion. The good news is that with the limited resources available, he has been able to clear most of the debts owed to suffering contractors and PAP beneficiaries by his predecessors.”

“Dikio was first appointed in August 2020 and has, despite the challenges, been able to command widespread respect amongst the various stakeholders in the Niger Delta region. Dikio has shown capacity, he has demonstrated in the last two years that he understands the workings of the programme when you listen to his vision and template for the PAP.”

“Dikio has repositioned the PAP scheme, and has given the PAP beneficiaries hope with policies to turn them into entrepreneurs, rather than solely depending on the monthly stipends. The man is a good man, and you can see the stability enjoyed in the region within the past two years, he is honest and transparent and very unassuming as a leader.”