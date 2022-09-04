Erelu Bisi Fayemi: The New Double Chief

These are great times for the wife of Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, the majestic Erelu Bisi Fayemi. Having assessed her lifestyle, work, and growing legacy with the eyes of genuine royalty, the imperial cabinets of Erinmope-Ekiti and Otun-Ekiti decided to honour Bisi with new chieftaincy titles. With the new titles, Bisi has claimed her position in Ekiti as true royalty with dual chieftaincy prerogatives.

The good people of Erinmope-Ekiti and Otun of Moba Local Government Area, Ekiti State, were delirious with joy in anticipation of the coming initiation ceremonies for Bisi. When the time came, the monarchs of the towns, the Oore of Otun, Oba Adekunle Adeagbo, and the Obaleo of Erinmope-Ekiti, Oba Sunday Aikuraiwo Aniyi, shared the limelight with the First Lady as they respectively conferred on her the titles of Fiwajoye of Otun-Ekiti and Yeye Oba of Erinmope-Ekiti, both of which are reportedly the highest chieftaincy titles in the communities.

The initiation ceremony was held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, and had many prestigious individuals in attendance. Among these were the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and Governor Fayemi. And despite the excitement captured in the faces of the attendees, one could tell from the noble comportment and grace of Bisi that she truly was extraordinary and deserving of double chieftaincy.

The accomplishments of Bisi, in many ways, are no less than her husband’s. Known as the matriarchal figure in Ekiti, one that does not sit idly by, Bisi has established herself and the Fayemi household as intentionally progressive and interested in the everyday lives of the good people of Ekiti. On this front, she has been captured time and again as a strong advocate for women and children, as well as the underprivileged, clearing the path to self-dependence and growth for them.

It is on account of these contributions that two different communities found her worthy of chieftaincy. So, even among chiefs, she sits supreme.