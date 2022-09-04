  • Sunday, 4th September, 2022

Buhari Extols Boss Mustapha at 66

Nigeria | 43 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on his 66th birthday anniversary.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu yesterday, the President on behalf of Federal Executive Council (FEC) and his family, extended warm greetings to Boss Mustapha as he marks 66th birthday on September 4.

The president extolled the political leader and diligent public servant for his dedication to nation building since his youthful days in the 80’s, staying active in legal practice, politics and governance, with distinctions in every assignment.

Buhari noted commitment of the SGF in ensuring fluidity of ideas, team work and harmony, and efficient transitions of policies into gains for Nigerians, affirming that his historic leadership roles, like chairing the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, will continue to stand  him for recognitions.

As the former Managing Director of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority turns 66, the President joined family, friends and political associates, particularly members of All Progressives Congress (APC), in celebrating with the legal luminary.

He also prayed for the wellbeing of Mustapha and his family.

