Breaking: 6 Trapped as 7-storey Building Collapses in Lekki￼

Six persons are reportedly trapped as a seven-storey building collapses at Lekki, Lagos State.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Zonal Coordinator South West, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Farinloye said that the building located at Oba Idowu Oniru Street, Lekki, was under construction when it collapsed.

He said that six persons were apparently trapped under the rubbles of the building.

Emergency responders included the Nigerian Police Force, NEMA and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

Operations are ongoing as at the time of report. (NAN)